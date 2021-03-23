Charlie Puth Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Body Shaming Him, Says 'it’s Not Cool'

Charlie Puth recently made the headlines when his shirtless pictures went viral all over the internet. In the pictures, Charlie Puth is seen walking shirtless while talking on the phone. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, he was greeted with several unpleasant remarks about his physical appearance. The We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker recently took to his official Twitter handle and hit back at the trolls for body shaming. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Charlie Puth reacts to trolls body-shaming him on social media

Charlie Puth’s shirtless pictures went viral all over social media. In some of the comments on those pictures, Charlie Puth's weight was called out while some users had also commented negatively about him for not having abs. To those who called out Charlie Puth's weight and his physique, the singer has given a befitting reply through his tweet. In Charlie Puth's latest tweet from March 20, he slammed the trolls for body shaming. He tweeted by saying, “Hey just a very quick reminder that it's not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don't have an 8 pack like damn......" Here is a look at Charlie Puth's latest tweet.

Charlie Puth's Twitter

Fans defend the singer with reactions and photos

As soon as he shared the tweet, his fans took to the thread of the tweet and showed their support to the singer. One of the users wrote, “Hey Charlie plss always remember that your body is perfect the way it is! Plss for all the people who are body shaming shame on you! U should be educated enough to know what it right and what is wrong.” While another simply commented by saying, “you’re perfect”. Several fans of the singer also shared his pictures and defended his stand on body shaming. Here is a look at how Charlie Puth's fans reacted to his tweet.

Charlie Puth's photos and reactions

you’re perfect — debra puth (@debputh) March 21, 2021

This is this body ppl are bodyshaming.

Seriously, what's wrong with this humanity. Ppl lost their mind bc of these photoshoped bodies in the net.

Look at this you all , this is a real sexy bodyðŸ¤¤ pic.twitter.com/55GMnkyqp3 — BadGal4Live (@BadGal4Live) March 19, 2021

Hey Charlie plss always remember that your body is perfect the way it is! Plss for all the people who are body shaming shame on you! U should be educated enough to know what it right and what is wrong. pic.twitter.com/3bwdqhds86 — ð™˜ð™šð™¨ð™¨ð™¥ð™ªð™©ð™| ð‘¾ð’† ð’‚ð’“ð’† ð’•ð’‰ð’† ð‘ªð‘·ð‘­ (@jazmine_toledo) March 19, 2021

They're so foolish and jealous of you, you're perfect Charlie, love youâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ETWNcGroZg — JasmineðŸ’• (@yazazas) March 19, 2021

Charlie Puth's songs

Charlie Puth is one of the most popular singers in the world. He rose to fame after the video of his songs went viral. His See You Again with Wiz Khalifa for the Furious 7 soundtrack as a tribute to Paul Walker also went on to become a huge hit. Some of the notable Charlie Puth's songs include Girlfriend, Attention, How Long, Mother, Hard on Yourself among others.

Image Credits: Charlie Puth's Instagram