Charlie Sheen Responds To Daughter's Claims Of Being 'trapped' In An 'abusive' Home

Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen has responded to his 17-year-old daughter's claims that she was 'trapped' in an 'abusive' home, according to Page Six. Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami Sheen claimed that she was in an 'abusive' household a little over a year ago in a since-deleted social media video. To this Charlie Sheen has stated that she did live with him. responding to her claims.

Charlie Sheen responds to his daughter's claims

Charlie Sheen apparently confirmed that Sami is now living with him in a statement. Sheen said through his representative Jeff Ballard, "Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come!"

In the now-deleted-video, Sami Sheen was seen looking sad and crying. She had said, "One year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc..." She added over a short video clip of her looking happier, "Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self-love, and dropped out of high school."

According to the report, it is unclear as to who Sami Sheen was living with at the time, however, a source revealed that the teenager was sharing space with Denise Richards at the time. Charlie Sheen and Richards tied the knot in 2002 before parting their ways in 2006.

Richards and Sheen have two daughters together, Sami and Lola. Earlier, Richards talked about her marriage with Sheen during her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During an episode that aired in the month of August last year, the reality star revealed that she did not want her daughters to grow up to have daddy issues.

As per the report, Richards had said at the time, "Even though he's Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad. I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls."

