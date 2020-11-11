Charlie Worsham And Kristen Are Expecting Their First Child Together; Watch Video

Singer and songwriter Charlie Worsham recently revealed that he and his wife Kristen were expecting their first child soon. The singer dropped the news at the end of his Wasted Time's cover challenge video. Take a look at the video and read more about the couple.

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly shares 'Anupamaa' BTS moments, reveals co-stars she's 'most attached to'

Charlie Worsham's Baby

Also Read | From Nakuul Mehta to Mohsin Khan, what TV actors did the whole week

At the start of the video, fans can spot the singer asking fans if they were tired, lonely and frustrated this year and added that he was too. In the background, fans can hear a cover of the song Wasted times which is being performed by Charlie. He then added that 2020 had been a very hard year for him too and that he missed a lot of things - like his family, playing live and so on. But finally, he added that the best part about the year 2020 was that he and his wife got to spend more time with each other.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood actors who played superheroes; take a look

At the end of the video, fans saw a bird carrying a special delivery for them and it was a baby. Thus the singer revealed, he and Kristen were expecting their first child together. He mentioned in his caption - 'The past few months have made for one of the sweetest seasons of mine and Kristen’s life together, and we’re thrilled to share our news with the world'.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher & other actors' memorable roles in biopics

Many fans and celebs congratulated Charlie Worsham and Kristen on the news. Fans also left positive messages and congratulated the couple. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Charlie Worsham's Instagram

In another post, fans can spot Charlie Worsham's wife and Charlie out on a field. The singer is holding his wife and her belly. The couple looks very happy there and mentioned that they couldn't wait to meet their new kid. Many fans liked the post and added that the couple was truly adorable. Take a look:

Charlie wrote a big caption and mentioned that he and Kristen were expecting a son. He then added that he was beyond thrilled to hear the news. His caption finally read - 'we’re so in love with this little miracle and beyond thrilled'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.