Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington's Look In Netflix's 'The School For Good And Evil' Out

Netflix is adapting The School for Good and Evil book series by author Soman Chainani. Directed by Paul Feig, the upcoming feature fantasy film cast Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in leading roles. Now, the makers have shared the first images from the movie.

The School for Good and Evil first look out

Netflix has dropped that first photo of Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington from The School for Good and Evil. In one picture, Theron is seen doing her makeup as her face is covered. Her red hair and black nail polish are the highlights. In the next image, Washington appears in her royal Golden outfit studded with jewelry. The last photo has the two actors dancing with the filmmaker Paul Feig. Charlize Theron plays Lady Lesso in The School for Good and Evil with Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey. Take a look at the pictures below:

The story shows best friends Sophie and Agatha who are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.

Rights to the bestselling novel were first acquired by Universal Pictures in 2013. However, last year, Netflix took over the job to adapt the book. The feature film cast Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie in the lead roles. It also has Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, and Earl Cave. The project is currently being filmed in Northern Ireland. A release date is yet to be announced.

