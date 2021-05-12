Charlize Theron Lauds Women In 'Fast And Furious 9'; Says, 'fast Females Raise The Bar'

The makers of the Fast and Furious franchise recently released a new video titled Fast and Fearless: The Women of Fast and Furious 9. The clip shows snippets of the female actors who are a part of Fast and Furious 9 performing a lot of dangerous stunts. Charlize Theron who plays the antagonist Cipher in the Fast and Furious Universe talked about the importance of women in the saga and said, "Fast females take ownership of it. They raise the bar. They do the unexpected.”

Charlize Theron sheds light on the importance of women in F9

The upcoming Fast and Furious movie which features Vin diesel in the lead has a powerful female cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Charlize talked about her experience while working on the film and said "fast females take ownership" of the action sequences and "raise the bar" and do the unexpected when it comes to performing stunts in Fast and Furious 9. Check out the video below:

A look at Charlize Theron's movies

Charlize made her debut in 1995 with the horror film Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest. She has received the Academy Award, Golden Globes Award and the Screen Actors' Guild Award under the Best Actor (Female) category for her role as Aileen Wuornos, a serial killer in Monster. The actor has been a part of several blockbuster Hollywood movies like Hancock, The Devil's Advocate, Young Adult, Snow White and the Huntsman and Bombshell among many others. The actor has also been a part of television shows like The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, Girlboss and The Orville.

About F9's release date and plot

Scheduled to release on July 8, 2021, the official synopsis of F9 on IMDb reads, "Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team." The trailer of the film which released in April promises that F9 will showcase more action-packed sequences than previous films. The film will revolve around the premise of Dom Toretto played by Vin Diesel confronting his sins from his past. Dom's quiet life with his wife and son suddenly gets disrupted which makes him join hands with his previous crew to stop a plot that threatens to shatter the world. However, the man behind the cruel plot is Jakob, Dom's brother played by John Cena who is the most skilled assassin and driver in the Fast and Furious world.

