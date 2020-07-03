Charlize Theron Sets The Record Straight About Her Name Pronunciation

Hollywood actor Charlize Theron recently revealed that most people have been pronouncing her name wrong ever since she started working in the entertainment industry. The actor recently featured in a talk show where she settled the score surrounding her name pronunciation. The actor gave hosts of the talk show, Alex Jones and Gethin Jones a lesson about how to pronounce her name correctly. Previously, Ariana Grande had also come forward and revealed that her name has been pronounced wrong majorly.

Also read: Zoë Kravitz defends Charlize Theron's recasting as Furiosa, says 'shut up & trust' Miller

Charlize Theron's name pronunciation

While on the talk show, Charlize was asked to address the situation around the pronunciation of her name as people have always got it wrong. Hosts of the show asked the actor whether her name is pronounced as 'The-RON' or 'TEH-Ron'. To this, Charlize replied saying that both of the iterations of her name are actually wrong. None of the versions of her name which are used majorly on various platforms is 'remotely close' to her real name, according to the actor herself. She explained that her name is actually pronounced as 'Throne' with a slight lilted roll of the alphabet 'R'. When asked whether her name has an Afrikaans origin, the actor replies saying that her name is actually French.

Also read: Charlize Theron’s 'The Old Guard' poster and release date out

Also read: Charlize Theron was astonished after seeing the War Rig from 'Mad Max'; Watch video

Charlize will be next seen in a Netflix film titled The Old Guard. It has been directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and based on a graphic novel. The film is scheduled to start streaming from July 10. The actor had also recently made headlines when she denied the rumours of getting engaged to actor Sean Penn, saying that she never intended to marry Penn in the first place.

Theron cleared the air about the rumours around her former relationship. She appeared on The Howard Stern Show and was asked about the rumours saying that they were not true at all. She did not 'almost get married to Sean'. She revealed that they did date for a year, but that was all they did. She called her relationship with Penn to definitely be exclusive but the two never moved in together nor did they intend to marry. Rumours about Theron and Charlize dating began in 2013, the two split in 2015.

Also read: Charlize Theron bids adieu to Furiosa, will not be seen in upcoming 'Mad Max' film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.