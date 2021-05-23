Check Out What Happened When Will Smith Accidentally Revealed I Am Legend's Ending

It is a common phenomenon among actors nowadays to reveal some spoilers before the release of a movie. But in the 2000s these were mistakes made by the actors that had to be compensated somehow. Will Smith also made such a mistake when he was promoting the movie I Am Legend. While the cast was promoting the movie in Japan, Will Smith accidentally revealed the ending of the movie to a collection of entertainment reporters. This was a big reveal which, if leaked to the public would have caused grave loss to the production house.

To handle the situation Warner Brothers, who was the distribution company for the movie, stepped in and found a solution to the situation. They asked the reporters and everyone else present there to withhold the ending and not publish it to the public. The reporters agreed to do so without any pay-off. That was quite considerate of the reporters.

Two endings of I Am Legend

The movie had an alternate ending as well as the one which was theatrically released. In the theatrical release, Will Smith’s character, Robert Neville dies along with the Darkseekers while trying to protect the cure for the widespread virus. The alternate ending, which was released in 2018 with the DVD edition, shows that Neville gives up fighting against the Darkseekers and returns the female Darkseeker to her clan. He realises that he had become a monster for the Darkseekers as he tried to convert them into humans. Thus Neville leaves his research and starts looking for a survivor’s colony.

Will Smith had put lots of effort in order to prepare for his role of Robert Neville in the I Am Legend movie. He had spoken to many prisoners in order to understand how it feels to live in solitude. He had said that the key to surviving solitary confinement is to follow a rigid schedule. We see him follow his own advice in the movie as he survived each day as the last man on Earth. Will Smith also met with scientists from the Center for Disease Control in order to learn how to use all the pieces of equipment used by Neville properly.

