'Cheer' Actor Jerry Harris Has Assaulted Many Minor Boys, Allege Prosecutors

American actor Jeremiah Harris who rose to fame after appearing in Netflix docuseries Cheer has allegedly exploited 10 boys and has raped an underage boy. The actor has allegedly targeted young boys and enticed a young boy into producing sexually explicit videos and photos of himself. The Cheer actor would lure the young boys with money and would also persuade them with guilt and threats to keep them engaged in sexually explicit activities.

Cheer actor allegedly Jerry Harris assaulted several underage boys

Jeremiah Harris, also known as Jerry Harris, was arrested last month on federal child pornography charge and according to new court documents filed by prosecutors on Tuesday, Jerry has “exploited and violated” at least 10 boys. It has been stated in the filing that, “Harris repeatedly targeted young boys by reaching into their bedrooms through his cell phone and used guilt, threats, and money to persuade them to engage in sexually explicit activity”. The prosecutors further stated, “Harris must not be allowed to harm another child”.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

As Harris' fame grew through his acting career, "Harris appears to have added to his predatory arsenal by using money to exploit his minor victims," the federal prosecutors alleged.

"Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in-person".

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Jerry Harris has admitted on his own that he had assaulted a 15-year-old boy. He had also given details that he had done that “in an unlocked public bathroom during an event attended by dozens of responsible adults” and that he has “victimized at least 5 to 10 children who are all forever damaged by his criminal conduct”.

Another alleged victim claimed that he was aged only 13 when Harris asked him to “send him sexually explicit photographs and videos of himself by text for a period of years,” as stated in the filing.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: screengrab from Jerry From Cheer: King of Mat Talk Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.