'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris To Plead Guilty In Federal Sexual Assault Case: Report

Actor Jerry Harris, who has been behind bars since September 2020, is reportedly set to plead guilty to a federal case involving child pornography and soliciting sex from minors, as per records at U.S. District Court in Chicago.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled on Thursday at the court in the case involving the 22-year-old former star of the Netflix series Cheer.

As per the court records, as reported by Chicago Tribune, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah is likely to hear a change of plea at 1.30 PM on Thursday. There is still no clarity on if there was a plea deal between him and the prosecutors, and the exact charges he was allegedly pleading guilty to were not clear till now.

Jerry Harris was arrested in September after being charged with one count of child pornography. As per the court records, he is currently in prison at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The case had made headlines, as per a report on Chicago Sun Times, following allegations against him for sexually abusing two minor boys, who were also involved in cheerleading like him. Their mother claimed that Harris used to ask the boys to send obscene images and also tried to solicit sex from them, once in February 2019 and again in May 2019.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation team had raided Jerry Harris' residence at the time of his arrest, where he reportedly admitted to asking for lewd images and sexual encounters from a boy.

Later in December that year, a 7-count indictment was filed with charges of child pornography and alleged misconduct against four more victims in Illinois, Florida and Texas. The charges entailed imprisonment of 15 years imprisonment if convicted.

In the court records, as per a report by Chicago Tribune, one of the incidents alleged by the prosecutors was of a boy who alleged that Harris had followed him to a public bathroom at a cheerleading competition and sexually assaulted him when he was 13. The prosecution filing noted that the incident had demonstrated that Harris either 'did not care' about being caught committing the offences, or he could not control himself.

As per federal prosecutors, Harris admitted to having 5 to 10 victims in all.

The prosecutors have also alleged that Jerry Harris destroyed his previous phone, after a gym owner's statements to law enforcement, so that he could continue to contact minor boys to victimise them.

(With inputs from AP)