'Cheers' Kristie Alley Opens Up About The Backlash She Received Over Her Trump Support

Look Who's Talking fame Kirstie Alley is known to be quite vocal about her thoughts. The actor recently caused a stir on the internet with her tweets regarding her support for POTUS Donald Trump as she went on to receive backlash on the same. And ever since revealing that she planned to vote for President Trump, the actress has now brushed off the negativity that came her way.

During an interview with Hannity on Monday, Kirstie Alley revealed that most of them attack her on the same three things, that are “fat, irrelevant, Scientologist". She added that she is prepared for this as it has been going on for 40 years. She also revealed that she does not take it too personally because she feels that people are angry and they have the right to do so and she also has the right to block them if she does not like the way they talk.

Talking about the recent incidents, she said that it is funny because she has been talking about Trump for several months, and recently she put a tweet which said that she voted for him the first time and will once again vote for him again as he is not a politician. She added that as soon as she posted about it, she got a flood of comments from thousands asking her, ‘if she knows the definition of a politician?’ and more. To which, she replied saying that she knows what she meant, and what she meant was that he is not a career politician.

The actor also revealed that the president has a lot of energy than any human being she has ever seen. She added that the big thing that she mentioned in the tweet was that she is really tired of career politicians.

About her tweet

Ahead of the November 3, 2020, election, Kirstie Alley wrote saying, "I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician”. She added, "I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it".

Comments on the post were swift and pointed, with many referring to, among other items, slamming the president's handling of the coronavirus and the economic fallout. And it wasn't long before the word Alley was at the top of the trending list. Check out the tweet below.

