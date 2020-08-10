Chef Rachael Ray's Multi-million Dollar New York House Destroyed In Fire

Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray's upstate New York home was destroyed by fire according to various reports. A spokesperson for Rachael Ray recently revealed that Rachael, her husband, and their dog were all safe and unharmed by the fire. The spokesperson also told ET that the damage to the house was yet to be fully assessed.

Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray loses her upstate New York home due to a fire

Also Read | Kanye West Shares New Yeezy Shoe Design, Netizens Compare It To Fish Skeleton, Spaghetti

According to media reports, the fire at Rachael Ray's upstate New York home on Sunday night. The fire soon spread to the entire house, destroying most of it. This house was reportedly worth millions of dollars and was designed by Rachael Ray herself. The house is located at Lake Luzerne, which is west of the city of Glens Falls. 12 fire departments were sent to the scene to douse the rapidly spreading fire.

Also Read | Jason Derulo ‘knocking’ Will Smith’s Teeth Off While Golfing Will Leave You Wide-eyed

Rachael Ray has been staying in touch with her fans via social media. She often shares cooking videos and blogs on her official social media pages. Back in April of 2020, Rachael Ray told her fans that she had drawn the house on a piece of paper and decorated it before it was ever built.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Rachael Ray has been live-streaming cooking sessions using Zoom video calls. Speaking about her new live-streaming career, Rachael Ray told local station WNYT-TV that there was not a lot of hair and make-up work for live-streaming. She added that it was a "different kind of intimacy" that she had developed with her viewers. The Celebrity Chef also mentioned that live-streaming felt good for her.

Also Read | 'Shark Week 2020': Mike Tyson 'knocks Out’ A Shark, Then Says 'it’s Pretty Liberating'

A reporter from WNYT-TV even shared some photos of Rachael Ray's house. The reporter added that the situation did not look good and that the damage done to the house was significant. As of now, a source of the fire has not yet been identified by authorities. Below are the images of Rachael Ray's burning house in Lake Luzerne that were shared on social media.

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020

Also Read | Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their First Child Together

[Promo from Rachael Ray Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.