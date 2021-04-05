Cher Apologizes For Her Tweet About George Floyd, Writes 'I'm Truly Sorry'

American singer Cher recently apologized for a social media post, where she suggested she could have prevented the death of police brutality victim George Floyd. George Floyd died in Minneapolis in May 2020, which caused a global uproar against racism. One of the arresting officers, Derek Chauvin, is currently on trial for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, having placed a knee on Floyd’s neck, which caused George Floyd's death.

Cher apologizes for her George Floyd tweet

According to a report by The Independent, If I Could Turn Back Time singer Cher took to Twitter and stated in a now-deleted tweet that if she would have been there at the time of George Floyd's death, maybe she could have done something to save him. Cher's Twitter post read, "Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried.’ I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

Cher's tweet didn't go down well with people who accused her of the white saviour complex and also, minimising the efforts of witnesses who tried to diffuse the situation. George Floyd's death caused a massive uproar and lead to an online 'Black Lives Matter' movement. The Love and Understanding singer took to Twitter once again and shared a series of posts apologizing for her tweet and also attempted to explain herself and wrote that a friend had made her realise her tweet was ill-conceived.

Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP READ | Paramedic called to George Floyd scene testifies April 3, 2021

George Floyd's death

According to a report by New York Times, on May 25, 2020, Minneapolis police officers arrested George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after a convenience store employee called 911 and told the police that George Floyd had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. A few moments later, he was unconscious and pinned beneath three police officers, showing no signs of life. Key accused police officer Derek Chauvin now faces an additional murder charge in the death of George Floyd after a Hennepin County judge restored a third-degree murder charge against him. He already faces the charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, an African-American man.

Image Credits: Cher Official Instagram Account