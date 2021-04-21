Cher Calls Out Britney Spears' Father Asking Him To Step Down From Her Conservatorship

Cher called out Britney Spears' father as he has been overseeing her finances since 2008. She asked him to step down from Britney Spears' conservatorship. Take a look at what the American singer said about Britney Spears' father showcasing her concern for Britney.

Cher asks Britney's father to step down from her conservatorship

According to PA news, in 2008, Britney suffered from a series of public meltdowns as she was seen getting influenced by an unidentified substance by the police. Ever since that happened her finances were controlled by a conservatorship ordered by the court. Such arrangements are usually made for people who are ill or aged and for those who cannot take care of themselves and are easily manipulated. Her father Jamie Spears used to handle her finances as well as her personal affairs since then. However, he stopped managing her personal affairs because of his own health issues.

He still handles Britney Spears' conservatorship when it comes to her estate even after Britney telling her lawyer that she wants him removed. This issue was also explored in the documentary Framing Britney Spears which attracted a lot of attention towards her personal and financial life. Singer Cher told that she had never watched the documentary but according to her opinion, her father should step down now. She wants Britney to have her own life now as she has been paying for her mistakes for too long.

Jamie Spears's lawyer Vivian Thoreen previously mentioned that he was a loving father and said that his way of handling her finances helped Britney a lot. Cher is amongst many celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Chloe Grace Moretz who have been supporting Britney through the #FreeBritney movement which was started by her fans. The pop singer had last performed in 2018 and mentioned that she would not perform live on stage till her father controls her life. The next and last hearing of her conservatorship will take place in Los Angeles on April 27.

Britney Spears on the work front

Britney's songs like ...Baby One More Time, I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, Toxic, Gimme More and many others garnered her immense popularity. Billboard has ranked her the eighth overall Artist of the Decade and also the best-selling female album artist of the 21st century's first decade. She is also one of the few artists who managed to have award-winning singles and albums in each of the three decades of their career from the 90s to 2010s. In 2020 she released her new album after four long years titled Glory which is also her ninth studio album.

Promo Image source: Britney Spears/ Cher's Instagram