Cher Comes Out In Support Of Britney Spears' Call To End The Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been in a legal battle against her father to end the conservatorship. The news about the said battle came to light in 2020 when Britney asked the court to end the conservatorship. Pop singer Cher has spoken up in support of the 39-year-old singer via her Twitter account.

Cher supports Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Cher took to Twitter to express her anger at Britney's condition under the conservatorship. She tweeted, "Saw the absolute power a conservator has over person they were meant 2 protect. It was one of the most excruciating, heartbreaking, episodes I've been a part of. Don't be fooled by the word 'conservator'!! Look into ways they can b paid. Britney was a prisoner, [cash cow emoji], & totally lucid".

SAW THE ABSOLUTE POWER A CONSEVATOR HAS OVER PERSON THEY WERE MEANT 2 PROTECT. IT WAS ONE OF THE MOST EXCRUCIATING, HEARTBREAKING,

EPISODES IVE BEEN A PART OF.DONT BE FOOLED BY THE WORD “CONSERVATOR”‼️LOOK INTO WAYS THEY CAN B PAID.BRITNEY WAS A PRISONER,💰🐂,& TOTALLY LUCID — Cher (@cher) June 25, 2021

Fans of Britney replied to Cher's tweet and thanked her for the support. Fans also expressed their gratitude towards Cher for using her platform to give voice to pressing matters like Britney's case.

So glad you are standing up for Britney Spears , Cher 🙏you use your platform for so many good things 🌈🥰💙👄 — #CHERRocks🌈🥰💙👄#SawyerFrdrxrocks. BOY GEORGE👄 (@William15199186) June 25, 2021

You are awesome!! Please don’t stop using your voice, you are one of the minorities of celebrities of A list stature, that is actually speaking!!!! — Sara Williams Valenti (@sarawvalenti) June 25, 2021

Thank you Cher. We as fans truly appreciate your constant support. We just want this to end so she can truly enjoy life. No matter what decision she makes wether to perform again or not we just want her free and happy and for the ppl behind this mess to pay and go to jail. 😭 — Andy (@cuntdy) June 25, 2021

What is a conservatorship? What is Britney Spears' conservatorship?

A conservatorship is a legal situation where a family member or an outside source is given the rights to control and manage the finances. The conservator is a guardian who takes all decisions for the conservatee. A conservatee is a person whom the conservator looks after. In Britney's case, her father is the conservator and Britney is the conservatee.

The rights to make decisions for Britney were involuntarily handed over to her father Jamie Spears in 2008. This happened after she had a breakdown, and was found under the influence of a substance. The documentary Framing Britney Spears chronicles Britney's career and conservatorship.

Public support began in 2019 on several social media sites with the hashtag "#FreeBritney" trending everywhere. Britney deemed the conservatorship as "abusive" and she had pushed for it to end several years ago. According to The New York Times, Britney said that the conservatorship is not allowing her "to live a full life" or take decisions of her own. Celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Tinashe, Khloe Kardashian have come out in support of Britney Spears.

(Image: Britney Spears and Cher's Instagram)

