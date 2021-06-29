Cher Reveals She Does Not Want A Known Actor To Portray Her Role In Her Upcoming Biopic

Cher's biopic is one of the most anticipated films for pop-culture fans since she announced it in May 2021. Cher announced via Twitter that Universal is making a biopic of her life. However, no leads on the biopic have been reported yet as Cher has not decided who is going to be the lead in the film. She recently revealed how she wants a newcomer to portray her character on screen.

Cher reveals her wish to cast a newcomer for her upcoming biopic

As per a report by Variety, Cher recently revealed she wants a newcomer to play her character in Universal's upcoming biopic based on her life. When asked about the cast of her upcoming biopic, Cher revealed how she is excited to find someone new to serve as the leading lady of the film. The 75-year-old actor told the news outlet that they are trying to look for actors. She also told the outlet that the actor is going to be a newcomer. During the chat, the Academy Award-winning actor also spoke about the producers Gary Goetzman and Judy Craymer and writer Eric Roth. She told the outlet how she knows them and is sure they would listen to her while referring to her demand for a newcomer actor.

Cher announces her biopic via Twitter

On May 20, 2021, Cher took to her Twitter handle to announce her upcoming biopic and its writer and producer. She wrote, "Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.". Cher then mentioned the films Judy and Gary earlier produced and wrote, "THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S". She further wrote, "MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT". She then threw light on some of Eric Roth's screenplays and wrote, "FORREST GUMP A STAR IS BORN SUSPECT TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS".

Cher's biopic cast has not been finalised yet. The upcoming biopic would focus on Cher's meteoric rise to superstardom and her journey in the male dominating pop music world.

