Cher's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Her Iconic Songs Based On Their Lyrics?

Quick links:
Image: Cher's Instagram
Cher will be soon ringing her 75th birthday. The entertainment icon has fans from all generations, courtesy of her music, her work as an actor, and her philanthropy work. On the occasion of Cher's birthday, a quiz based on Cher's songs has been curated. All one has to do is match the lyric to the correct song from the answers section. Take Cher's quiz below and find out how well do you know her discography.
a) We All Sleep Alone
b) Song For The Lonely
c) Strong Enough
d) None Of The Above
a) Save Up Your Tears
b) Fernando
c) Dancing Queen
d) Waterloo
a) Song For The Lonely
b) Dancing Queen
c) Waterloo
d) This is a common lyric in all of the above songs
a)The Way For One
b) Keep Your Heart
c) The Way Of Love
d) Danger
a) Her Lonely Bed
b) One Of Us
c) Ceiling
d) None of the above
a) Train Of Thought
b) A Song For My Otter
c) Don't Feel Bad
d) Hold Me
a) Now He's Gone
b) Goodbye
c) Bang Bang
d) Time To Lie
8) "The fortune queen of New Orleans was brushing her cat in her black limousine
On the backseat were scratched from the marks of men, her fortune she had won
Couldn't see through the tinted glass, she said, "Home, James" and he hit the gas
I followed her to some darkened room, she took my money, she said, "I'll be with you soon"
a) Fortune Queen
b) Dark Lady
c) Tinted Glass
d) Home, James
9) "Better sit down kids
I'll tell you why kids
You might not understand, kids
But give it a try, kids"
a) Better Sit Down
b) Give It A Try
c) I'll Tell You Why
d) I Walk Alone
a) Living In A House Divided
b) The Sad Song Of An Otter
c) Pictures Of Happiness
d) None of the above
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.