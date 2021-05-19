Cher's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Her Iconic Songs Based On Their Lyrics?

Cher will be soon ringing her 75th birthday. The entertainment icon has fans from all generations, courtesy of her music, her work as an actor, and her philanthropy work. On the occasion of Cher's birthday, a quiz based on Cher's songs has been curated. All one has to do is match the lyric to the correct song from the answers section. Take Cher's quiz below and find out how well do you know her discography.

Cher's birthday quiz: How well do you know her discography ?

1) "I don't need your sympathy

There's nothing you can say or do for me

And I don't want a miracle

You'll never change for no one"

a) We All Sleep Alone

b) Song For The Lonely

c) Strong Enough

d) None Of The Above

2) "You got used to my touch

I got used to not, not feeling much

Winter set in your eyes

Time will melt your castle of ice"

a) Save Up Your Tears

b) Fernando

c) Dancing Queen

d) Waterloo

3) "You are the dancing queen

Young and sweet, only seventeen

Dancing queen

Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah"

a) Song For The Lonely

b) Dancing Queen

c) Waterloo

d) This is a common lyric in all of the above songs

4) "If a flame should start

As you hold him near

Better keep your heart

Out of danger, dear"

a)The Way For One

b) Keep Your Heart

c) The Way Of Love

d) Danger

5) "One of us is crying, one of us is lying

In her lonely bed

Staring at the ceiling

Wishing she was somewhere else instead"

a) Her Lonely Bed

b) One Of Us

c) Ceiling

d) None of the above

6) "Oh, my train of thought is runnin' right on time

But it's off the track and I'm losing my mind

And you hold me the last time as I try to explain

Honey, don't feel bad about me"

a) Train Of Thought

b) A Song For My Otter

c) Don't Feel Bad

d) Hold Me

7) "Now he's gone I don't know why

Until these days sometimes I cry

He didn't even say goodbye

He didn't take the time to lie"

a) Now He's Gone

b) Goodbye

c) Bang Bang

d) Time To Lie

8) "The fortune queen of New Orleans was brushing her cat in her black limousine

On the backseat were scratched from the marks of men, her fortune she had won

Couldn't see through the tinted glass, she said, "Home, James" and he hit the gas

I followed her to some darkened room, she took my money, she said, "I'll be with you soon"

a) Fortune Queen

b) Dark Lady

c) Tinted Glass

d) Home, James

9) "Better sit down kids

I'll tell you why kids

You might not understand, kids

But give it a try, kids"

a) Better Sit Down

b) Give It A Try

c) I'll Tell You Why

d) I Walk Alone

10) "Look at us, the picture of happiness

Not so long ago, ah not so very long ago

The pride of all our friends, the perfect couple were we

Is this how it will end, just a sad, sad story?"

a) Living In A House Divided

b) The Sad Song Of An Otter

c) Pictures Of Happiness

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-c, 5-b, 6-a, 7-c, 8-b, 9-d, 10-a

