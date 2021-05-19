Cher's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Her Iconic Songs Based On Their Lyrics?

Last Updated:

Cher will be soon ringing her 75th birthday. The entertainment icon has fans from all generations, courtesy of her music, her work as an actor, and her philanthropy work. On the occasion of Cher's birthday, a quiz based on Cher's songs has been curated. All one has to do is match the lyric to the correct song from the answers section. Take Cher's quiz below and find out how well do you know her discography.

Cher's birthday quiz: How well do you know her discography?

1) "I don't need your sympathy
   There's nothing you can say or do for me
    And I don't want a miracle
    You'll never change for no one"

a) We All Sleep Alone

b) Song For The Lonely

c) Strong Enough

d) None Of The Above

2) "You got used to my touch
    I got used to not, not feeling much
    Winter set in your eyes
    Time will melt your castle of ice"

a) Save Up Your Tears

b) Fernando

c) Dancing Queen

d) Waterloo

3) "You are the dancing queen
    Young and sweet, only seventeen
    Dancing queen
    Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah"

a) Song For The Lonely

b) Dancing Queen

c) Waterloo

d) This is a common lyric in all of the above songs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cher (@cher)

4) "If a flame should start
    As you hold him near
   Better keep your heart
   Out of danger, dear"

a)The Way For One

b) Keep Your Heart

c) The Way Of Love

d) Danger

5) "One of us is crying, one of us is lying
In her lonely bed
Staring at the ceiling
Wishing she was somewhere else instead"

a) Her Lonely Bed

b) One Of Us

c) Ceiling

d) None of the above

6) "Oh, my train of thought is runnin' right on time
      But it's off the track and I'm losing my mind
      And you hold me the last time as I try to explain
      Honey, don't feel bad about me"

a) Train Of Thought

b) A Song For My Otter

c) Don't Feel Bad

d) Hold Me

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cher (@cher)

7) "Now he's gone I don't know why
Until these days sometimes I cry
He didn't even say goodbye
He didn't take the time to lie"

a) Now He's Gone

b) Goodbye

c) Bang Bang

d) Time To Lie

8) "The fortune queen of New Orleans was brushing her cat in her black limousine
    On the backseat were scratched from the marks of men, her fortune she had won
    Couldn't see through the tinted glass, she said, "Home, James" and he hit the gas
     I followed her to some darkened room, she took my money, she said, "I'll be with you soon"

a) Fortune Queen

b) Dark Lady

c) Tinted Glass

d) Home, James

9) "Better sit down kids
I'll tell you why kids
You might not understand, kids
But give it a try, kids"

a) Better Sit Down

b) Give It A Try

c) I'll Tell You Why

d) I Walk Alone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cher (@cher)

10) "Look at us, the picture of happiness
       Not so long ago, ah not so very long ago
       The pride of all our friends, the perfect couple were we
       Is this how it will end, just a sad, sad story?"

a) Living In A House Divided

b) The Sad Song Of An Otter

c) Pictures Of Happiness

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-c, 5-b, 6-a, 7-c, 8-b, 9-d, 10-a

