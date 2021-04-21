Cheryl Burke Apologises To Former DWTS Partner Ian Ziering Over Past Comments

Cheryl Burke is one of the most popular celebrities on Dancing with the Stars. She became a household name as one of the professional dancers on the show. The dancer and model recently apologised for her past comments regarding former Dancing With The Stars partner Ian Ziering. The dancer had made several nasty comments about the actor. The dancer now publicly apologised to him in an attempt to make amends with him. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Cheryl Burke apologises to Ian Ziering

According to a report by eonline.com, Cheryl Burke had described the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor as her least favourite celebrity partner on Dancing with the Stars. She also went on to say that her experience on the show with Ian Ziering made her want to slit her wrists. The host and pro dancer had later apologised for her comments. However, she did not directly apologise to Ian and regretted the choice of words while making the comment. Now in a recent episode of the Pretty Messed Up podcast, Burke talked about her past controversial comments. In Cheryl Burke's latest appearance on the podcast, she said that the one thing that she truly regrets and wants to make amends with is Ian Ziering.

She agreed that she was completely out of line a few years ago and revealed that she did a podcast where she was asked about who her favourite partner was and who did she hate the most on which she had answered by taking Ian’s name. Cheryl Burke apologised to Ian Ziering and shared that she is truly sorry for being so inconsiderate and just trying to get a reaction and making Ian her punching bag. Talking about her comments, Cheryl Burke mentioned that she took it to a next level of nastiness and she is here to publicly apologise to Ian and his family. She further went on to say that she lost a lot of respect for herself and it haunts her to this day.

Cheryl Burke on DWTS

Cheryl Burke and Ian Ziering partnered up for the fourth season of Dancing With The Stars in 2007. The pair had reached till semifinals where they were eliminated. At the time Cheryl also recalled that she had requested the executives of the show to have them prematurely eliminated from the hit show. On the other hand, Ian Ziering has mostly remained silent about his stint on the show with Cheryl Burke.

Image Credits: Cheryl Burke and Ian Ziering Instagram