Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Been Recently Struggling With Sobriety

Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke is often seen getting candid with her fans through her YouTube videos. She recently opened up about her struggle with sobriety and recalled a moment with her husband when she felt like drinking again. Take a look at what the dancer and TV host had to say about coping with sobriety.

Cheryl Burke opened up about her struggles with sobriety

The Dancing with the Stars pro said in a YouTube video on Tuesday that despite being sober for over three years, she has recently struggled with the desire to drink again. She admitted that her sobriety has been a bit of a challenge lately. So she decided to hold herself accountable by confessing her anxious feelings. She stated that she never went through a rehab programme when she first wanted to get sober. She went cold turkey but she wouldn't lie about not looking back.

In Cheryl Burke's latest video she shared that there were multiple triggers recently that made her feel like this. She admitted to struggling with her sobriety while on vacation in Hawaii with her husband, Matthew Lawrence. They had a carefree feeling under the sun and her husband drank a glass of champagne. Since her senses have become even stronger, she missed the smell of it.

In the past when she was in a doubt, felt betrayed, or was confused, consuming alcohol was her solution. She had alcohol to numb her thoughts so she couldn't overthink. There is a lot going on in her life currently. In the past, people asked her how'd she manage to do everything at once. She mentioned that it was the alcohol that made her numb through difficult times. However, now that she is sober, she is feeling uncomfortable without it.

Burke went on to outline reasons for her decision to remain sober, including hearing anecdotes from other sober people. She also stated that by using her position to be vulnerable with her fans, she has been able to hold herself accountable. She said that she is very devoted to remaining sober, and knows that the first thing to do when she has those worrisome feelings is to be able to talk about them. Some days are more difficult than others. She knows these feelings are perfectly natural, so she's trying not to feel ashamed or criticise herself, but it's difficult.

Image: Cheryl Burke's Instagram

