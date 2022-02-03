The demise of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst left the entire fashion world in pieces as many mourned her untimely death and paid heartfelt tributes. In a recent development, an autopsy report revealed by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner to People Magazine ruled her death as suicide. As per The New York Post, the model jumped to her death from the 60-storey Orion building at 350 W in Midtown Manhattan after leaving a suicide note.

On the work front, the late-model turned into a TV presenter after finishing in the top 10 at the Miss Universe event. Days after her unfortunate demise, Kryst's mother April Simpkins took to her Facebook to break her silence and mourned the death of her young daughter.

Cheslie Kryst's mother April Simpkins breaks silence

Taking to her Facebook account, Kryst's mother shared multiple pictures with her late daughter and broke silence over her death. She began by writing, ''I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,'' She further confirmed her cause of the death while revealing that her friends and family already knew it. She further revealed that Miss USA 2019 was dealing with depression which she hid from everybody.

Simpkins wrote, ''Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone - including me, her closest confidant - until very shortly before her death,'' Kryst mother believed that the late model's life was 'filled with many beautiful memories' and the family will forever miss her 'laugh, wisdom, sense of humour and hugs'. She added, ''She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.''

She penned a sweet note to Kryst and recalled her fondest memories with her by adding, ''You were more than a daughter - you were my very best friend,'' and continued, ''Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.''

Concluding her note, April Simpkins provided a National Suicide Hotline and asked the fans to make donations to the organization Dress for Success which was close to Cheslie Kryst's heart. She also thanked people for respecting the family's privacy.

