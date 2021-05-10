Chet Hanks Allegedly Asks For $200 From A Fan To Pay His Bills

Chet Hanks has been stuck amid the legal controversy with his former partner for a while now. The actor has found himself in the spotlight again. Screenshots of a conversation between The Empire actor and a fan have surfaced online wherein he is allegedly asking for money to pay his bills.

Chet Hanks allegedly asked for money from a fan

According to a report by hotnewhiphop.com, one of Chet Hanks' fans with the username Lily, took to her Twitter to share the screenshots of the chat she had with him. The conversation started with Lily replying to Chet's Instagram story saying 'I love you'. Chet responded to it by writing does she really love him. Lily replied by writing 'yes'. Chet then asked her if she has got any money for him. Lily responded by writing that she give him $22. But Tom Hanks' son asked for $200 and also said that he would call her. But Lily then replied by saying that his dad is Forrest Gump and notified him that she is in LA if Chet ever wanted to do pushups on the beach with her. Check out the conversation below.

the end to a saga pic.twitter.com/kLRdn5g9KZ — lily (@c0wgirlonline) May 5, 2021

As soon the tweet was shared, several netizens went on to comment and ask why he needed the money. One of them also commented that she should be embarrassed for asking for money from girls online while another one speculated that he has been cut off by his parents. See their reactions and tweets below.

Chet Hanks is DMing women on Instagram asking for $200. Who asks for $200? https://t.co/Lg7uHMLZGq — Trend Lightly (@trendlightlypod) May 6, 2021

Why does he need money — Andrew (@dumbidot1) May 5, 2021

this is by far the most bizarre part of all this — 4th dimensional something something (@j0pawl) May 6, 2021

Broke boy summer? Chet hanks begging the gworls for money!

$200 doesn't do much for the lifestyle he's accustomed to, so I wondering why he's asking for that much. Looks like he’s been cut off by his https://t.co/EHQJ6072vi I’m guessing he didn’t profit off the T-shirts🤣 pic.twitter.com/FONUbfpCFB — Indestructible (@blm_angie) May 7, 2021

But a self worth of nothing. He should be embarrassed begging girls for cash. — Aoife Equivocal (@whosaidyes) May 6, 2021

Chet Hanks' former girlfriend accuses him of abuse

The 30-year-old has been accused by his former girlfriend Kiana Parker of physical and emotional abuse. Kiana has sued him for $ 1 million and also has filed a civil lawsuit against him on the grounds of assault and putting her through emotional distress. Marty Singer, Chet's lawyer has said that the claims made by Kiana are 'false and fictional'.

Chet Hanks' filmography

Tom Hanks' son made his acting debut with the 2007 film Bratz wherein he played the role of Dexter. He then went on to star in Fantastic Four, Greyhound and Project X. He rose to fame with his role in the comedy-drama series Shameless. He also played a pivotal role in the series Your Honor.

Image- @chethanx Instagram

