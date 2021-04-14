Chet Hanks' Ex-girlfriend Accuses Him Of Physical, Verbal & Emotional Abuse

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks has been accused of physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend. His ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker has sued him for $ 1 million as she filed a civil lawsuit for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit comes after Chet claimed that she attacked him with a knife while shooting a video.

Chet Hanks’ Ex-Girlfriend accuses him of abuse

Chet Hanks had also filed a lawsuit against ex Kiana Parker for theft, assault, conversion and battery. Chet Hanks’ lawyer, Marty Singer gave a statement to The Daily Beast and stated that Kiana’s “claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional”. Reportedly, he further stated that they consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker “to be a shakedown”.

However, Kiana Parker’s lawyers, D’Angelo Lowe and Kevin Murray in a press conference said that Chet was a “clear and present danger” to Kiana. The press conference was held outside of the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond, Texas. Her lawyers also stated then that “this is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker”, reports in People reveal.

According to a report in People, Parker said that Chet was physically violent with her “on several occasions, as well as verbally abusive”. The media portal claims that the above information was given in an affidavit that was obtained by the media portal.

Back in October 2020, the media portal reports, Parker claimed that she was with Chet in New Orleans where he was filming for Showtime’s Your Honor. Reportedly, the two had an argument and Hanks “grabbed me by the wrist forcefully pulled me into him telling me we were going back to the (hotel) room”. The media portal further stated that Parker revealed that Chet became aggressive and hostile about what transpired earlier and started harassing her verbally. She also claimed that he forcefully shoved her.

The media portal also states that in the affidavit, Parker has described her attempts to leave the hotel room but Chet prevented her from doing so. She further told the portal that he threw a bottle at her and began to grab her and drag her away from the door.

Chet Hanks' net worth: According to The Sun, Chet Hanks' net worth is $ 3 million.

Source: Chet Hanks' Instagram