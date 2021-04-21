Chet Hanks Tells Lizzo He’s Available After Viral Chris Evans DM, Writes "I'm Here Baby"

American singer Lizzo has publically confessed her love for Hollywood star Chris Evans on multiple occasions and recently revealed that she once messaged him on Instagram in a drunken state. Although Lizzo didn't get a date with Evans, she did inspire someone else to shoot their shot. Here is everything you need to know about Lizzo's DM and how Chris Evans responded to it.

Chet Hanks tells Lizzo he's available after Chris Evans DM

According to a report by US Magazine, Juice singer Lizzo shared a screenshot of the text she sent to the Captain America star in a TikTok video. In Lizzo's video, she shared the DM she sent to the 39-year-old actor and the message consisted of three emojis, the wind-blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball, and one of a basketball. It was probably the 32-year-old singer's way of saying she was shooting her shot. Later on, Lizzo shared another video, which showcased Chris Evan's Instagram DM reply to the singer. The Avengers: Endgame actor said, "No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worst on this app lol". A fan page of Lizzo shared both the TikTok videos.

Now, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 30-year-old son Chet Hanks has also become a part of the whole scenario. Hanks shared an Instagram story tagging Lizzo and told her that he's available to date her. The actor-singer wrote, "If it don't work out with Captain America, I'm here, baby." He included WBS at the end of his message, referencing his new single White Boy Summer. The rapper dropped a music video for the track last week. Chet is popularly known for his recurring roles on Empire and Shameless.

Rapper and singer Lizzo has released three studio albums to date. She has also released out two mixtapes, two extended plays, 23 singles, and one promotional single. Her first album Lizzobangers was released in 2013, followed by Big Grrrl Small World in 2015. Lizzo struggled with body issues from an early age and went on to become an advocate for body positivity and self-love. In 2019, she achieved breakthrough success with her third studio album, Cuz I Love You.

Image Credits: Lizzo and Chet Hanks Official Instagram Accounts

