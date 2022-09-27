'Chhello Show' Or 'RRR'? Samuel Goldwyn Head Reacts To Oscars Selection, 'We Believe...'

Ever since the Gujarati film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) has been selected to represent India in the Oscars race, it has created a strong chatter online. While there are some who have unanimously supported the decision, others are still rooting for SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR.

After RRR was snubbed, there are several who are criticizing the Film Federation of India and asking them to reconsider their decision. Following the backlash, U.S distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films president Peter Goldwyn has weighed in on the row over India’s selection for this year’s Best International Film at the Oscars.

Samuel Goldwyn Head opines on India's Oscars selection

As per Variety, the Samuel Goldwyn head called the Gujarati film “a really strong contender" for the Oscars while sharing his views on the same. The Gujarati film directed by Pan Nalin revolves around the story of a nine-year-old boy pursuing his dreams in cinema. It debuted at the Tribeca Festival in 2021 and has since been played in fests in Palms Springs, Seattle, and Mill Valley.

For the unversed, the film will witness its commercial release in Gujarat, India on October 14, 2022. While talking about the film Peter said, "We believe that ‘Last Film Show’ speaks to the heart and soul of cinema, which will be appealing not only to moviegoers in the United States but also Academy members."

Further, he added that he is really excited to bring the film to American audiences. "We believe that the film is a really strong contender this year, and we’re excited to bring it to American audiences. We are also eager to bring our expertise with Academy Awards campaigns to the release of this title," he added.

As per the International magazine, Last Film Show has also attracted its own backlash, with online claims suggesting that it hews too closely to Giuseppe Tornatore’s 1988 Italian classic Cinema Paradiso.

Previously, amid all the criticism, the FFI committee head TS Nagabharana reacted to the decision and said that they had to choose between 13 films, out of which they had to shortlist just one to be officially sent for the Oscars. Talking about the expectations of the people, he told HT, “Everyone was expecting RRR to be the official selection from India, it is also a good film, there is no denying that. In fact, all the 13 films were good, but we had to select one, so koi toh disappoint hota hi.”

