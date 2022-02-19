'Chicago Justice' Fame Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Actress Lindsey Pearlman, who was reported missing for the last few days, has been found dead, the police has informed. She was 43 years old.

This was after the officials had sought help from the citizens about her whereabouts. Her husband has confirmed her demise.

Missing actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead

As per a report on Deadline, the Los Angeles Police Department, in a statement, shared that on Friday 10 a.m., they received a call over a death investigation from Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue.

It was confirmed by the LA County Coroner's Office that the person was Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The coroner will determine the cause of death, the statement added.

The news of her demise was first confirmed by her cousin Savannah Pearlman, who took to Twitter to share the update: “UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.”

Pearlman's husband Vance Smith then confirmed the police had found Lindsey's body and that he felt 'broken.' Stating that he will reveal the other details later, he conveyed his gratitude for the love and efforts that came their way. He also urged all to respect the privacy of the family at this time.

THe LAPD had issued a notification on Lindsey going missing from th East Hollywood area on February 16, urging anyone with information to contact the LAPD Missing Persons' Unit.

Though it was mentioned that she was last seen on February 13, her husband said that the date was actually February 15.

Her cousin had shared detais of her car and last phone information, "Lindsey drives a dark silver 2015 Honda Fit. CA license plate # 8ASD502” and also said her phone “last pinged on Sunset blvd," the tweet read.

Smith also posted a blurry longshot of a woman sent by a person who had seen her at Heceta Head Lighthouse Beach Scenic Viewpoint near Florence, OR and shared this image after seeing missing person flyer. The person who sent the image also said that the woman was 'interested in their dog', which her husband said did sound like it could be Lindsey.

Lindsey Pearlman on the professional front

Lindsey had worked on shows like General Hospital, Chicago Justice, +The Ms. Pat Show, Vicious, Empire, Seaky Pete, the Purge TV series and Selena: The Series. She has also worked in advertisements and won awards for her work in plays, which include Never the Bridesmaid, Sex Signals, The Realish Housewives, The Moustrap, Trevor, among others.