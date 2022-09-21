Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears Dismissed

American stand-up comedians and actors Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were earlier accused of child molestation by a woman who claimed that the artists allegedly used her and her younger brother for a skit that was inappropriate according to them. However, it was recently revealed that the woman who sued Spears and Haddish issued a statement revealing that she had dismissed the case.

Child molestation case against Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears dismissed

According to TMZ, it was recently revealed that the woman and her brother who filed a molestation lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, requested a dismissal of the case revealing that she and her family have known Haddish for many years and they know that she wouldn’t harm her or her brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm them.

The statement read, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

The anonymous woman and her brother filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for allegedly using them in two comedy scenes filmed when they were young a couple of years ago.

Soon after the case was filed, Tiffany Haddish issued a statement on her official Instagram handle stating that she could not say much about the ongoing legal case. She further clarified herself by adding that the sketch was intended to be comedic and she deeply regretted having agreed to act in it. She wrote, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Meanwhile, as the news about case dismissal surfaced online, Aries Spears took to his Instagram handle and stated, "I HOPE YALL KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY." (sic)

