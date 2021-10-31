Child Sporting Tony Stark Halloween Costume After Getting Mocked At School Goes Viral

While Halloween might be known for its spooky elements, and people often don scary outfits, many also dressup as iconic characters from movies or series. A kid in Missouri, United States of America, thus chose Tony Stark, the character who transforms into Iron-Man in Marvel's Avengers. While the child was excited, his excitement turned into sadness when his classmates at school teased and bullied him when he reached school.

The kid reportedly cried thereafter and did not feel like going back to school. However, his mother talked him through it, after which he decided to go back to school in the same costume. The incident is now going viral on Facebook and the boy is being termed as a hero.

Child dressed as Tony Stark becomes talking point after being mocked at school

A Facebook user named Jill Stahl Struckman shared on October 22, her son Ewan's Tony Stark-inspired Halloween costume. Right from the beard, hairstyle, white shirt, jeans to glasses, the look was a perfect imitation of Robert Downey Jr's character. He even had an ID card with the name 'Stark, Toni' as the CEO of 'Stark Industries' as a part of the get-up.

Struckman wrote he answered only to 'Tony' or 'Mr Stark' and that he wanted to drive to school in his Mercedes, but had to eventually settle to be a 'bus rider' since his mother could not drive him.

Struckman's next post, however, detailed what unfolded in the school. She shared that Ewan called her 20 minutes after reaching school and was crying on-call after kids at the school told him 'he looked stupid.'

She also dropped pictures of him without the Tony Stark look, having 'swollen eyes.' She shared that she was taking him to find ice cream. Stuckman then wrote that kids needed to understand that words hurt.

This post went viral with close to 3 lakh reactions and shares and 1.2K comments. She then shared that after 'talking through his feelings' at Starbucks, he decided that he didn't want to miss his school Halloween party. They went home after which he re-did his 'AWESOME' makeup and matched right back into school." This time, he got the ride he wanted, in a Mercedes. Struckman shared that he learnt 'valuable lessons', that he did not want to make anyone feel the way he felt, and to not allow others' views to weigh on him so heavily.

The kid received messages of appreciation from across the world, and Struckman shared that she was overwhelmed by the love, and even asked them to send postcards.

(Image: Facebook/@jill.struckman)