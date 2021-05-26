'Chilling': Huge Huntsman Spider Crawls To The Mirror As Woman Drives Car, See Pics

A woman in Australia was frightened when she received an uninvited guest on the mirror of her car. A massive spider crawled from behind the rear view mirror of her car while she was driving. Monique Fogardy has shared the picture of the spider in the "Australian spider identification page" Facebook group asking whether it was a huntsman spider, while commenting that the animal had "almost killed" her.

Massive spider in the car

The picture shared by the Facebook page shows the spider on the car's roof. Monique Fogardy told Daily Mail Australia that she was travelling to Tuggeranong Parkway when she spotted the huntsman spider coming out of her rearview mirror. She was shocked at first but then she managed to control herself. She knew huntsman spiders are not harmful and had seen them several times this year. She cupped the spider in her hand and popped it on the ground. Take a look at the post.

The picture has managed to gather 457 reactions and several comments from the netizens. People shocked by the incident shared their horror at the spider in the comments section. Some of the users lauded Fogarty for being calm in the situation while others wrote about the friendly behaviour of the huntsman spider. One user commented, ""Have a mate who bailed out of the car because of a situation like this, the main problem was he was the one driving. about 60 km/hour on a dirt road."" Another user commented, "He so cute. I would've popped him on the passenger seat, & chatted with him." Another individual commented, "I live in Australia and don’t think I’ll be going in my car for a few days... I would have died right then and there, how do they even get Inside the car??". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: Monique Fogardy/Facebook

