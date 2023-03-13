Chiranjeevi Congratulates Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers Teams On Oscar Wins

Chiranjeevi shared his feelings after India's glorious run at Oscars 2023. In a video, he congratulated the team behind Naatu Naatu. The Megastar then proceeded to laud the team of The Elephant Whisperers, who won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film.

Chiranjeevi said, "It just amazing that RRR has become the first Indian film to win Oscar. I salute the musical genius of MM Keeravaani, lyricist Chandrabose, singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, choreographer Prem Rakshit and of course actors Tarak (Jr NTR) and Ram Charan who danced like a dream. Just one man SS Rajamouli made all this happen. Rajamouli has made every Indian proud today. I also want to congratulate the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscar for Best Short Documentary. You all have made history and made our hearts swell with pride. Jai Hind."

He ended the video with a prompt salute.

Chiranjeevi had been rooting for Naatu Naatu's win at the Oscars for a long time. Ram Charan had shared in an interview with KTLA that his father Chiranjeevi was proud of the Academy Award nomination that the RRR song had received.

Chiranjeevi himself has been to the Oscars once in 1987. Ram Charan had shared that even though his father was not there at the ceremony for a nomination, he sees it as a milestone in his career.

To Chiranjeevi, it was about representing India which is exactly the sentiment Jr NTR had also expressed. In a previous interview, Jr NTR had said that when team RRR walks the Oscars red-carpet, they would have India in their hearts.