Chiranjeevi Jets Off To United States With Wife Surekha, Drops A Hint About Next Project

Chiranjeevi recently wrapped up the filming of his upcoming film Bhola Shankar. And the actor already has new projects in his pipeline. But before embarking on a new professional task, he decided to take some time off.

2 things you need to know

Chiranjeevi has signed a film with Kalyan Krishna.

Reportedly, he is going to the USA for the look test of the film.

Chiranjeevi goes on a vacation post Bhola Shankar wrap

Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared photos from the inside of the plane. The actor posed with his wife Surekha. Along with it, he talked about getting rejuvenated before beginning the shoot of his next project. His caption read, “Off to US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @goldboxent.”

(Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha in his latest Instagram post)

Chiranjeevi to look-test in New York?

While Chiranjeevi established that he is going to the US for a short vacation, rumours suggested that the actor will be doing a look test in New York for his upcoming film. Reportedly, the Waltair Veerayya star wants to test out a fresh appearance. This may be in connection with his next movie, which will be helmed by none other than Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. Although there are rumours that this is a remake of the Malayalam film "Bro Daddy," there has been no official confirmation of this.

However, close friends of the megastar dismissed these accusations as untrue and claimed that Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are merely travelling to the US for personal reasons. On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Bhola Shankar. The film is a remake of 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth will also be a part of the cast of Bhola Shankar.