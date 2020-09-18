'Chisum' Cast Has Legendary John Wayne Playing The Lead Role Along With Forrest Tucker

Chisum is a biographical film which released in the year 1970. The plot of this film revolves around a cattle baron named John Chisum who is out to fight the Lincoln County land war. The film was directed by Andrew V McLaglen while the script was prepared by Andrew J Fenady. The film is considered a classic for the terrific performances by a bunch of talented artists. Here is a look at the cast of Chisum.

Chisum cast and details

1. John Wayne

John Wayne played the lead role of John Chisum in the film Chisum. He is an actor from Los Angeles who has worked in a wide range of films and has also received various awards for his work in the industry. He is remembered for his work in films like The Alamo and True Grit.

2. Forrest Tucker

Forrest Tucker played the pivotal role of Lawrence Murphy in the film. He is an actor from Indiana. He has been spotted in films like F Troop and Pony Express amongst others.

3. Christopher George

Christopher George was seen playing Dan Nodeen in Chisum. He is a celebrated actor from Royal Oak who left a lasting impact on the film industry. He is remembered for his roles in films like Graduation Day, The Rat Patrol, and Pieces amongst others.

4. Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson plays the role of James Pepper in this iconic film. He is an actor from Oklahoma who is known for his critically acclaimed films like The Last Picture Show and The Wild Bunch.

5. Glenn Corbett

Glenn Corbett is seen in the shoes of Pat Garrett in this film. He is an actor from El Monte who has appeared in various supporting roles as well. He is much-loved for his work in films like Shadow Force and various TV series, including Manimal.

6. Andrew Prine

Andrew Prine played the character of Alex McSween in Chisum. He is a critically-acclaimed actor from Florida who has appeared in quite a few films and shows. He is remembered for his role in Sutures and Saving Grace.

7. Bruce Cabot

Bruce Cabot played Sherrif Brady in this film. He is a much-loved artist from New Mexico who left a lasting impact even with small roles. His role in films like Diamonds Are Forever and Big Jake was much-loved.

8. Patric Knowles

Patric Knowles was seen playing the character of Henry Tunstall in Chisum. He is an actor from Yorkshire who acted in more than 120 films in his career. He is recognized for his role in films like Arnold and The Man.

9. Richard Jaeckel

Richard Jaeckel plays the role of Jess Evans in this film. He is a talented actor from Long Island who was much appreciated in the late 1900s. He also played a pivotal role in the famous TV series, Baywatch.

10. Lynda Day George

Lynda Day George plays the character, Sue McSween, in Chisum. She is a popular actor who is mostly known for her work on American television. She has been a pivotal part of the Mission: Impossible TV show amongst others.

Was John Wayne’s son in Chisum?

John Wayne’s son, Patrick Wayne played the role of Pat Garrett in another film based on the Lincoln County Wars of 1878. The film was called Young Guns and also starred actors like William H Bonney and Doc Scurlock amongst others. The similar concept in the two films leads people to believe that Patrick Wayne was also a part of Chisum.

Who was Chisum?

The character of John Chisum was played by the veteran actor John Wayne. His performance in the film was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike.

Who played Sally on Chisum?

The role of Sallie Chisum was played by actor Pamela McMyler. She is an artist from South Carolina who also played a key role in a few famous TV shows and films. Her work in Knots Landing and ALF gained a lot of attention from cine-goers.

