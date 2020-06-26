Chiwetel Ejiofor Confirms Mordo's Return In 'Dotor Strange In The Mulltiverse Of Madess'

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is a sequel to the 2016 released Doctor Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch is confirmed to return in the titular character as Dr. Stephen Strange. However, no news was revealed whether Chiwetel Ejiofor will return as Baron Karl Mordo or not. Now the actor himself disclosed that he would be part of the sequel. Read to know more.

Chiwetel Ejiofor to return as Mordo in Doctor Strange 2

Sam Raimi has taken over the directorial duty from Scott Derrickson, who helmed the first instalment and was to return for the sequel. In an interview with an online portal, Chiwetel Ejiofor was asked about Raimi’s involvement in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Answering the question, the actor said that the filmmaker has joined the sequel and he is "very, very excited" about that. Confirming his return as Mordo, he mentioned that the team's work has been interrupted as the whole world has been due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Ejiofor stated that the team will hopefully be back on track after the delay and will continue with the work quite soon. The Othello star noted that he is very excited about the movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo was seen helping Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange throughout Doctor Strange. However, he condemns the use of power from the Dark Dimension. In the end credit scene, Mordo takes the magic out of a guy who according to him was “stealing power”. He says that now he knows what is wrong with the world, which is “too many sorcerers”, hinting at his character turning evil and appearing as a bad guy in upcoming projects.

Benedict Wong as Wong mentions that he called every sorcerer during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. However, Mordo was not seen, or perhaps not shown while others were fighting against Thanos and his alien army. When asked what Baron Mordo was exactly doing during Endgame final battle, Chiwetel Ejiofor said that all will be revealed. This teases that his character was on to something since the first film and during Avengers: Endgame.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange sequel is said to feature Elizabeth Olsen who would reprise her MCU role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch. The movie will reportedly be connected with Disney+ series, WandaVision. With Sam Raimi as the director, Michael Waldron is said to be rewriting the script. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

