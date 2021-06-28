Chloe Bailey Misses Sister Halle Bailey As Actor Shoots For 'Little Mermaid' Overseas

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey rose to fame owing to their vocal talents. What further propagated them toward success was the fact that they were signed by Beyonce’s label. Now the two of them have created a niche for themselves in the industry with Halle Bailey securing a spot for herself as the lead of the live-action version of The Little Mermaid cast. When asked about it Chloe Bailey had only words of love for her sister. Chloe Bailey attended the 2021 BET Awards and she spoke to Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight about her sister who was overseas filming for The Little Mermaid.

Chloe Bailey talks about Halle Bailey

Chloe Bailey said that she was missing her sister every single day while she was away. She revealed that she felt that she was ‘killing it’ abroad and that she felt incredibly proud of her sister. Chloe Bailey added that she was doing her own thing at home while her sister away for the film. She could not wait to be back together with her. Speaking of how she felt that her sister was playing the role of Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, Chloe could not stop gushing.

Chloe Bailey said that she could not have felt prouder of her sister than she felt when she heard she was going to be Ariel. She added that whenever the two of them would Facetime, Halle would be absolutely glowing. Chloe revealed that seeing her sister as Ariel gave her the absolute chills and she could not wait to see the film. Chloe affectionately added that Halle had always been her Little Mermaid.

As for Chloe Bailey, she herself had much to look forward to. She has been working on The Georgetown Project which is touted to be a supernatural thriller. The film also stars Russel Crowe, Sam Worthington and Ryan Simpkins. When asked about the film, she said that it was a great film to be a part of and while she did not know of the official release date, she could not wait to see it hit the theatres soon.

IMAGE: CHLOE BAILEY'S INSTAGRAM

