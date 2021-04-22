Chloe Coleman Joins Chris Pine In Untitled 'Dungeons & Dragons' Film Adaptation

Dungeons & Dragons is a popular game that is being developed as a feature film at Paramount Pictures along with eOne. The yet-to-be-titled project has an ensemble cast with Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine in a key role. Now a young actor has been added to the team.

Dungeons & Dragons cast adds child actor Chloe Coleman

Deadline has reported that Chloe Coleman has joined the ensemble Dungeons & Dragons cast. She boards the already famous actors' team that includes Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and The Furious) and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Sophia Lillis (IT), and Hugh Grant. Game Night breakout directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Delay are set to direct the feature based on the well-known fantasy role-playing game from Wizards on the Coast. The duo also wrote the latest draft of the script based on a previous version by Michael Gilio.

The game Dungeons & Dragons is popular for its war, camaraderie, treasure hunts. It has a fantasy setting that includes features on humans, orcs, elves, and hundreds of other creatures. The game uses multi-sided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host called Dungeon Master. More than 40 million fans have played or interacted with D&D since it was first released around 46 years ago, including via video games and live streaming entertainment on YouTube and Twitch. Plot details about the upcoming adaptation are not known. It could either be a straight-up fantasy or contain the storytelling and game-playing components.

Chloe Coleman recently starred in My Spy alongside Dave Bautista which is available on Amazon Prime Video. She has been a part of series like Big Little Lies and Upload, as well as the Disney movie Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. The actor will next appear in the star-studded romantic comedy film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson; Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan, Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh; and much-anticipated Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron. Coleman has just wrapped Sony's science fiction thriller 65 featuring Adam Driver.

Promo Image Source: chloecolemanact Instagram