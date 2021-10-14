Chloe Zhao Says 'Eternals' Will 'shape The Future Of The MCU' And Expand The Mythology

Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for the release of its standalone movie Eternals, which will join the likes of Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to become the latest instalment in MCU's phase four. Helmed by Chloe Zhao, it includes an entourage of superheroes played by Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington and more.

Zhao expressed excitement about helming the standalone movie, which came with its 'exciting challenges'. According to PTI, the director spoke about the 'full of heart' MCU, with its world filled with "great characters and epic adventures". She iterated that the fictional world has been created by artists with a knack for storytelling, who also has "immense respect" for their fans.

Chloe Zhao on directing Marvel's Eternals

Describing the film's journey, Zhao mentioned that she came aboard the project as a "filmmaker and also as a fan". Being able to make a standalone film, while celebrating the trials and tribulations the team faced, was an exciting challenge for Zhao, who says she feels honoured to be a part of the project. She also shed light on the 'exciting challenges' in the project, which came with the responsibility of "expanding the mythology" and "shape the future of the MCU."

In an earlier conversation with Fandango, Chloe also spoke about Eternals giving a glimpse into the origin of MCU 'through the mythology of the Celestials'. Stating that the film will have a 'huge effect on the future of the MCU,' Zhao added that it will give fans a better understanding of Earth's relationship with its own habitats as well as the cosmos.

More details about the superhero movie

The film chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, as they emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The film's latest teaser trailer, titled 'Change', showcases Thanos’ reverse fingers snap that resulted in the emergence of new powers, which threaten to destroy the Earth. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Eternals is slated to hit the Indian and American theatres on November 5, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: AP/ Facebook/@OFFICIAL ETERNALS)