Chris Brown Accused Of Hitting A Woman In His Los Angeles Home, Police Files Report

Singer Chris Brown has been accused of allegedly slapping a woman in his Los Angeles home. According to reports of TMZ, Brown allegedly slapped the back of the woman's head so hard that her weave came off. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the victim’s allegations and filed a complaint against the famous singer. In relation to the case, no arrests have been made yet. Chris Brown or his attorney are yet to address the incident.

It has been reported by E! News that the LAPD was called to the Los Angeles home at around 7:30 a.m on Friday, June 18. Chris Brown was not present in his Los Angeles home when the police arrived. The Los Angeles Police Department has said that they filed a report of physical harm and it has been submitted to the Los Angeles City Attorney for consideration.

Chris Brown’s home in Los Angeles was visited by the police in May also in order to break his birthday party. According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department got calls at around 2 a.m with complaints that the music at the party was very loud. The police reached out to the singer’s resident and the volume was lowered. When the police arrived at the house, they found more than 300 cars parked in front of it. The LAPD said that the people at the party were very cooperative and left the party soon.

Chris Brown Controversy

In 2009, Chris Brown was charged for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Rihanna and he had an argument that escalated and led to physical violence. Rihanna was left with facial injuries after the incident. Chris Brown received five years of probation and domestic counselling for the incident. Chris Brown has often been involved in fights in nightclubs. In 2012, Chris got into a fight with Drake and other people in a nightclub in Soho. In 2013, Brown was involved in a scuffle with Frank Ocean over a parking space. He was charged with physical harm as he allegedly punched Frank. Recently, the police were at Chris Brown home as his housekeeper said that the singer slapped him during an argument.

Chris Brown’s songs

Chris Brown released his first album in 2005 named Chris Brown. He went on to release albums like Exclusive, Royalty, X, Fortune, Indigo and many more. Some of the famous songs that he has been a part of are Next 2 You, She Ain’t You, Turn Up The Music, Till I Die, Don’t Judge Me and many more. Chris Brown will soon release his tenth album named Breezy, but no release date has been announced yet.

IMAGE: CHRIS BROWN/ INSTAGRAM

