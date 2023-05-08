Chris Brown Clarifies After His Video Fighting Backstage At Music Festival Surfaces

A day after getting into a physical altercation with Usher, Chris Brown was spotted by some fans having a verbal fight with some people in Las Vegas. The singer-songwriter was at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival and was seen fighting backstage. Chris repeatedly got in the faces of multiple guys who looked to be bodyguards.

The altercation apparently occurred during Missy Elliott's performance. His crew was seen attempting to restrain him so that the matter did not escalate further. However, the Run It singer could be heard continually shouting, "I got it!" and tried to push the other men.

Reacting to the viral video of him fighting, Chris commented on an Instagram post, “Y’all been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now. It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back. I INTERVENED to let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all can keep your narrative.”

Chris Brown-Usher's fight

Earlier on Sunday, Usher and Chris Brown reportedly got into a heated argument during the latter's 34th birthday bash. The argument turned violent during the star-studded party and they even had a physical altercation. This happened after Chirs Brown tried to get along with American singer Teyana Taylor. According to TMZ, Brown was trying to get close to Taylor and was attempting to strike up a conversation. However, she ignored the singer for some reason. This incident angered him and he began to yell at her. At this moment, Usher tried to intervene in an attempt to calm the R&B singer down. However, things got uglier between the two.

Reportedly, Brown was intoxicated and he began screaming at both Taylor and Usher. TMZ witnesses said that Brown took off with his crew and Usher went after them. They allegedly met behind some chartered buses and later Usher was spotted with a bloodied nose. However, the singers did not confirm the news about their fight or commented on the matter.

This is not the first time Chris has gained notoriety for his violence outbursts. The singer admitted to hitting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. One of his other exes, Karrueche Tran also got a five-year restraining order against him in 2017 after she allegedly refused to return gifts and money that were provided to her during their relationship, prompting him to become hostile towards her.