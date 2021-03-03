Chris D'Elia Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography Amid His Sexual Exploitation Row

Renowned American comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of possessing articles of child pornography. The articles that Chris is accused of possessing are essentially pictures of an underaged woman, with who he even reportedly had intimate relations back in 2014. The complaint is filed by an unnamed woman who is going by the name of Jane Doe. She has alleged that six years ago, Chris D'Elia, under the subtext of simply asking her to attend one of his comedy shows, ended up having sex with her at a time when she was only seventeen years old.

Prior to their first alleged sexual encounter, D'Elia asked for several nude pictures of Jane Doe, who believes are still under the possession of the comedian. The official complaint charts all the events that took place between 2014 to 2017, the year in which Jane Doe allegedly blocked the comedian on every platform.

Also Read: Case Against Comedian: Two More Co-accused Get Interim Bail

As things stand right now, the unnamed accuser is seeking punitive damages and has filed a motion for the barring of the use of the alleged 100+ pictures of Jane Doe that are reportedly in D'Elia's possession. The amount that the woman is seeking is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Where Was Brian Regan On The Rocks Filmed? The Comedian Is Back With A Netflix Special

About Chris D'Elia's Sexual Exploitation Suit

Chris D'Elia made headlines after a Twitter user termed the event of him being cast as a paedophile for the upcoming season of You as ironic. The Twitter user alleged that his on-screen character isn't all that different from who he is in real life. A screenshot of the tweet can be found below.

Following the above tweet, many other women came forward and told the Twitter users the story of their respective encounters with D'Elia. Some even stated that the actor has been engaging with minors for a long time. Some of these women shared screenshots from almost 9 years back, saying that Chris D’Elia behaved inappropriately when they were seniors in high school. Those tweets can be found below.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal And Nick Kyrgios Mimicked Hilariously By Comedian: WATCH

Approximately three months after the aforementioned allegations were made, D'Elia released the following video, through which he broke his silence. In connection to the allegations, the stand-up artist revealed that he has an unhealthy relationship with sex and has now begun taking treatment for it. He was also seen admitting that he feels shameful due to his behaviour.

Also Read: Steve Harvey's Net Worth: Know The Stand-up Comedian's Whopping Income Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.