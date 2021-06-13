Chris Evans Birthday: Did The Marvel Star Almost Reject The Role Of Captain America?

Actor Chris Evans who catapulted to fame playing 'Captain America' had initially refused to play the iconic character of the Marvel Universe. While several fans know the actor as 'Captain America', most don't know that Chris Evans had to ultimately be persuaded by his mom to take up the role. Here is an interesting story that fans ought to know on Chris Evans' birthday.

Chris Evans had rejected Captain America

Ahead of the Hollywood star's 40th birthday, an interview of his mom Lisa Evans came to light during which she revealed that Chris Evans had rejected the role of 'Captain America' because he did not want to become 'too famous' and easily recognizable.

Opening up on her son's 'Captain America' journey, Lisa Evans told Esquire, "His biggest fear was losing his anonymity. He said, 'I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me."

However, his mom was adamant that he take on the iconic Marvel hero's role asserting that this role could in turn give him an opportunity to act for the rest of his life. "I said to him, 'Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity," she revealed.

Earlier this year, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers passed the 'Captain America' shield to Anthony Mackie in Avengers: Endgame. The actor has bid goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.