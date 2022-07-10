Chris Evans Clears The Air Around His Involvement In 'Captain America 4'; 'Sam Wilson...'

After the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios is now moving forward with new superheroes taking the legacy of the old ones. However, following the unexpected surprises that Marvel Studios has brought in the fourth phase, fans are now speculating Chris Evans will return to reprise his superhero role in Captain America 4. While the rumours surfaced on the internet, Evans did not take much time to clear the air.

Chris Evans made his Marvel debut by playing the pivotal role in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. The actor had played the role in several movies till the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. As his superhero character got a happy ending in the film, Marvel Studios announced Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, as the new Captain America in the miniseries The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. While it has been announced that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is the new Captain America, fans are still speculating about Evans' involvement in the new Captain America flick.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Julius Onah, who is known for helming The Cloverfield Paradox, is roped in to direct the upcoming Captain America film. The announcement led to a string of debates on social media about whether Evans' will be a part of it or not. While the debate was going on, a leading daily shared a tweet mentioning that Evans' possible involvement is still not confirmed. The tweet caught Chris Evans' attention who did not take much time to clear all the rumours. The actor simply wrote, "Sam Wilson is Captain America," to clear all speculations.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

Chris Evans was a part of Marvel Studios for over nine years. The actor played Steve Rodgers, aka Captain America, and came out to be one of the most beloved superheroes of all time. As the actor left the franchise after Avengers: Endgame, it affected his personal life as he recently opened up about the same. During an interaction with US Weekly, Evans revealed that leaving the superhero character affected his personal life. The actor revealed how the superhero character demanded a muscular physique and how he reduced weight post Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans said, "I've shed like 15 pounds. Every time people see me they’re like, 'Are you OK? You lost a little bit of weight.' I haven't had to hit the gym as hard."

Image: AP