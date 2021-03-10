Chris Evans Explains Why Falcon Is The Ideal Pick To Be The Next 'Captain America'

Chris Evans ended his run as Steve Rogers / Captain America after Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But before leaving, Rogers handed the iconic shield to Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, hinting that he would be the next Captain America. There were questions why his old pal Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier was not giving the mantle. Now, Evans backs the decision of Rogers.

Chris Evans on why Flacon is the right choice to be Captain America

In a recent interview with Variety, Chris Evans said that Falcon has “answered the call to action time and again” throughout his MCU journey. The actor explained that the character has proven his “courage, loyalty and reliability” over multiple films. Evans mentioned that Sam Wilson has given “so much,” and he also lost a lot too. He noted that Sam believes in something bigger than himself, and that type of humility is necessary to carry the shield.

In a previous conversation with the same portal, Anthony Mackie hinted that the Falcon and the Winter Soldier will determine who will get the shield. He said that at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson did not accept the shield. The character told Steve Rogers, ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours’. So, the series is a long way of figuring around who will be Captain America. Mackie noted that questions such as where the shield will end up and who is going to be the next Cap, and is that moniker going to come back, will be answered in the show.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is created by Malcolm Spellman. The plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. It is said that the series will show who is worthy of the shield and Captain America's mantle.

Captain America: Civil War villain actor, Daniel Brühl makes a comeback as Baron Helmut Zemo. Wyatt Russell will make his MCU debut as John Walker, a militaristic successor to Captain America. Georges ST-Pierre, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Carl Lumbly, Noah Mills, and Danny Ramirez will also appear in the Marvel Studios Phase 4 series.

Malcolm Spell serves as the head writer, with Kari Skogland as the director. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to consist of six episodes with each having a run time of around 40 to 50 minutes. The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 19, 2021.