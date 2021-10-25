Chris Evans Expresses Love For ‘The Office’ Characters Jim & Pam, Actors And Fans React

Actor Chris Evans recently took to Twitter and revealed to his followers that he is a fan of the popular sitcom, The Office. His tweets seemed like he loved Jim and Pam, played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer respectively, who also replied to him. Evans' fans were over the moon when they came to know that their favourite star loved the same show as they did and replied to his tweets with excitement.

Chris Evans headed to the micro-blogging platform to speak about the episode of the sitcom in which Jim and Pam are trying their hand at a long-distance relationship and are having an 'off day'. However, the duo leaves each other a voice mail at the end of the day, and end up speaking about the same thing, showing viewers that the distance does not have an impact on their bond. The actor wrote, "When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they’re both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff."

When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they’re both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer both acknowledged the actor's tweet and retweeted it with GIFs from the show itself. This got Evans all excited and he told his followers that he was close to Krasinski and had also met Fischer briefly once. However, the joy of them replying to his tweet was incomparable. He wrote, "Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet." The official page of The Office also commented on the actor's tweet.

Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021

See John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and The Office's replies to Chris Evans here

Those messages made everything right in the world again ❤️ — The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) October 23, 2021

Chris Evans' fans react

A fan took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that learning about the Captain America actor being a fan on the show had been the best thing about their day so far. A netizen posted a GIF from the show of Steve Carell's character, Michael Scott saying, "Oh my God! Okay, It's happening." Meanwhile, another fan mentioned that knowing Evans watched the sitcom makes them love him even more. A fan also said that they were imagining Evans 'lying on the couch wearing sweatpants and covered in Cheetos dust binge-watching The Office'.

Finding out Chris is a fan of The Office is the most unexpected, yet best part of my day so far pic.twitter.com/hoWo2pZhCB — Dannie Rose (@dannieros3) October 23, 2021

CHRIS EVANS WATCHES THE OFFICE pic.twitter.com/gR8OpzJgxd — Boobel (@the_boobel) October 23, 2021

The fact you watch the office, makes me love you even more. — April (@aprilrenae) October 23, 2021

Is anyone else imagining @ChrisEvans lying on the couch wearing sweatpants and covered in Cheetos dust binge watching The Office rn? Just me? Ok I’ll leave — anna_c2021 (@anna_c2021) October 24, 2021

Image: Instagram/@jimandpamhalpert, AP