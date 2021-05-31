Chris Evans Gets Into A Tussle While Filming 'The Gray Man'; Shares Photos Of Bruises

Actor Chris Evans took to his Instagram to show off some harsh bruises that he received while filming for the upcoming Russo brothers’ thriller The Gray Man. The Gray Man also stars Ryan Gosling and Rege-Jean Page in lead roles. The film will premiere on Netflix in the year 2022.

Chris Evans took to his Instagram account to show some bruises which he got during action sequences of the movie. He even revealed that the bruises were a result of a little tussle he had with the Gray Man. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon (Got a little tussle with the Gray man).” Have a look at his post below.

The Gray Man is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and is adapted from the novel of Mark Greaney. The story revolves around CIA colleagues that embark on a cat and mouse chase as Llyod Hansen attempts to hunt down Court Gentry aka The Gray Man. While The Gray Man is expected to be an espionage thriller that plays out on a global level, Evans’ photos seems to indicate there will be some hand-to-hand combat between him and Ryan Gosling.

Talking about the movie in the recent episode of Light Camera Barstool podcast, Russ brothers revealed that the film will be a modern interpretation of a spy thriller inspired by the Bond franchise. Joe Russo then talked about the character of Chris Evans in the movie and said, “He’s a really unique character, and this is Evans as a villain so it’s a really interesting character and I think he’s going to get to flex quite a bit in this role.”

According to a report by Collider, the production of The Gray Man began in March. This will be the fifth time that Chris Evans has worked with the Russo brother, as they have collaborated previously on four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actors like Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thorton, Alfre Woodard, Micheal Gandolfini, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Robert Kazinsky, Daz Crawford, Becky Wu, and Jedediah Jenk will play crucial roles in the movie. Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have written the screenplay with Joe Russo.

