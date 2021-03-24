Chris Evans Has Stirred A Storm Among His Fans Who Cannot Keep Calm About His Chest Tattoo

Quick links:
Chris Evans recently appeared for an interview with his brother Scott Evans and got candid on camera. The duo reunited and took a walk down memory lane as they talked about their childhood, Avengers and more. Soon after the interview, fans of Chris Evans flooded social media platforms with their thoughts and reactions about the same. Fans could not keep calm about the tattoo on the actor’s chest, which they spotted during the interview.
Tuesday, March 23rd, Chris Evans appeared for an interview with ACE Universe. The video soon got netizens talking about the chest tattoos on the actor which peeked out from his shirt. Check out the video of the interview below.
The actor has never really flaunted his tattoos or has revealed them on social media as much. In fact, in the recent interview also, fans could only partially see his tattoo. A report in Just Jared suggests that the tattoo reads, “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”
Soon after the interview went up on social media platforms and Youtube, fans could not keep calm about it. Numerous netizens took to and revealed their thoughts and reactions about Chris Evans’ tattoos. Several fans wrote on Twitter that they did not even know Chris Evans had tattoos and another fan wrote, “Just found out Chris Evans has chest tattoos I am not okay”. Check out some of the tweets about Chris Evans Tattoos below.
just found out Chris evans has chest tattoos I’m not okayMarch 24, 2021
the way i didn’t even know chris evans had tattoos— elven eliðŸ§ðŸ½â™€ï¸ðŸŒ± (@genderlesshag) March 24, 2021
This fit was giving me all types of butterflies today ðŸ¦‹ðŸ¦‹âœ¨ Chris Evans...thank you (: pic.twitter.com/puv6ObPB8y— lexii ðŸ™ƒðŸ’— (@AgentLexiRogers) March 24, 2021
While some other fans shared screenshots from the interview of the actor and had close up shots of his chest tattoos. Many other fans expressed on Twitter that the actor was looking “amazing”, “good” and another claimed that “Chris Evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain is what heaven looks like”. Check out some of the tweets about Chris Evans Tattoos below.
chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ— siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021
WHO TOLD CHRIS EVANS TO LOOK THAT GOOD IN A INTERVIEWðŸ‘ðŸ‘„ðŸ‘— mi’asia (got suspended) (@glowinasiaa) March 24, 2021
The gif I’ll be staring at, all my life ðŸ¤§ #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/le1bF8Wg4K— DING DING (@wingetness) March 24, 2021
chris evans has never looked so good omg. #chrisevans https://t.co/meF9V4N1ZV— kimi czerwinskiðŸ¤ (@kimiczerwinski) March 24, 2021
ðŸ”¥ #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/LN3f6ZTw9C— ðŸŒµSailor SaturnðŸª (@TamyMB) March 24, 2021
Chris Evans' movies include Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016), and the ensemble films The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame. The actor has also been seen in Before We Go, Gifted and Knives Out. Check out Chris Evans' Instagram below.
