Chris Evans Reveals The 'Avenger' With Whom He Would Like To SWAP Superhero Roles

Chris Evans as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has received immense love from the audience. He last played the character in Avengers: Endgame. Now, Evans revealed which another Avenger he would like to portray if not Steve Rogers.

Chris Evans reveals which Avengers castmate he would swap roles with

Recently, Chris Evans took part in an ACE Universe conversation with brother, Scott Evans, and host Angélique Roché. Comicbook.com. During the interview, he was asked a question, “If you could switch roles with anyone else in the Marvel universe, who would it be and why? via Twitter. The actor replied that it would be Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. He asserted that the paychecks would be nice, but just the role is so fun.

Chris Evans mentioned that Tony Stark is the engine, he is the life of the MCU. However, he admitted that him taking over the character would be kind of signing up for failure. The actor stated that he does not think there is “anything anyone on this planet” could do that would somehow improve upon what RDJ has done. He noted that he does not consider that a role that is going to be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a “bit at the apple,” hinting that Robert Downey Jr.’s portray cannot be replaced. Evans said that RDJ is Iron Man, and it is the end.

Scott Evans also shared which Marvel characters he would like to play if given a chance. He had two answers and both of them are women. The actor mentioned that it would be Black Widow, just because he thinks it is "such a fun part” and the fight sequences are so good and fun. Chris Evans interrupted saying that his brother wants the outfit, to which Scott replied that he has the outfit. Scott Evans added that if he could have any powers, it would be Scarlet Witch for sure, just because she has everything. He asserted that he is recently obsessed with WandaVision, so he got Scarlet Witch on the brain.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Avengers: Endgame