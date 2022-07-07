Chris Evans Says He Lost 15 Pounds After Leaving Captain America; 'People Asked If I'm Ok'

Hollywood star Chris Evans has been in the film industry for decades now. Evans started off as a child actor as he made his acting debut in the 1997 educational film Biodiversity: Wild About Life! However, he is widely known for playing the role of superhero Captain America in Marvel Studios' films. The actor had played the Marvel hero for over nine years and has appeared in several films. As the actor bid adieu to his superhero character in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, he recently revealed it was a "weight off" his shoulders.

The speculations of Captain America returning to the MCU have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. According to Mashable India, Chris Evans recently opened up on his life after he bid goodbye to his Marvel character in a recent interaction with US Weekly. The actor revealed that leaving the superhero character affected his personal life. The actor revealed how the superhero character demanded a muscular physique and how he reduced weight post Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans said, "I've shed like 15 pounds. Every time people see me they’re like, 'Are you OK? You lost a little bit of weight.' I haven't had to hit the gym as hard."

Evans appeared as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, for the first time in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. The actor further reprised his role as the Marvel superhero in the 2012 film The Avengers, the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, 2015, Captain America: Civil War, 2016 and Avengers: Endgame, 2019. The actor's Captain America title has now moved on to Sam Wilson, essayed by Anthony Mackie.

On Chris Evans' work front

Chris Evans is widely loved for his action roles and he is surely making it up to his fans with his upcoming films. The actor has bagged a role in the OTT giant Netflix's upcoming project Pain Hustlers. He will share the screen space with Emily Blunt in the upcoming project. On the other hand, the actor will again collaborate with Russo Brothers for his upcoming drama The Gray Man. Evans will star opposite Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and Rege-Jean Page in the film. The film is all set to hit the streaming giant on July 22, 2022.

