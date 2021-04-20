Last Updated:

Chris Evans Supports #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd As Closing Arguments Are Heard In The Case

Actor Chris Evans recently took to his Twitter handle and posted his reaction to the ongoing George Floyd case. Read further ahead to know more.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Chris Evans' photos

Chris Evans' Instagram


As both sides of the George Floyd case recently made their closing arguments on the case, actor Chris Evans reacted to it and posted a note on social media demanding justice for George Floyd. Evans recently took to his Twitter handle and shared this post after he came to know about the closing arguments made in the ongoing George Floyd case. In the post, he stated that if "common sense" did not make things crystal clear then the closing arguments in the George Floyd case would certainly clear that. He then added a hashtag demanding justice for George Floyd. 

Chris Evans’ reaction to closing arguments in George Floyd’s case

Many users took to Chris Evans’ Twitter and shared their opinions on the case. Some of them stated that it was not the intent of the police officer to kill George Floyd and he was only worthy of a charge of manslaughter and added that it wasn’t murder. Some of them even praised the actor for standing up for this and added that it was wonderful for them to see the actor believe in justice. Some commented that people like him were needed more in the country. Some of them also stated that he wasn’t "murdered" as the officer did not intend to kill him while some others just ridiculed the officer Chauvins’ attorney.

Many of them also thanked Chris Evans for supporting “Black Lives Matter” while others mentioned how terrified they were when they came to know about the entire incident. Some even added that they felt that the policeman was guilty as nobody had the right to take anyone’s life while some others stated George Floyd was partially guilty as he was not cooperating with the police when he was caught for buying cigarettes with a counterfeit bill. Take a look at some of the reactions to Chris Evans’ Twitter post and see how people shared their views on the case. 

The closing arguments on George Floyd case

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher stated in his closing argument to focus on the video showing Chauvin pressing Floyd’s neck with his knee and urged the jury to see how it was “an unreasonable force, pinning him to the ground”. He added how this is what killed him. He even stated that the case was exactly what they thought when they first saw it in the video and continued that it was a murder and not policing. On the other hand, defence attorney Eric Neilson stated that the state did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and was unable to show how Floyd exactly died. He further added Floyd’s drug use and heart disease's role flies in the face of reason and common sense. He also called the incident “tragic” and stated that it was an example of officers doing their job in a “highly stressful situation”. 

Image Source- Chris Evans' Instagram

First Published:
