Chris Evans To Play Gene Kelly In Upcoming Film? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Chris Evans has been missing from the big screens for the past couple of years, with his cameos last year being the only appearances in recent times. However, the actor has multiple projects in his kitty. While some are gearing up for release, he is working on some films at the same time.

The latest project he might take up soon, is a new film on legendary actor Gene Kelly. The Avengers actor is in talks to star in the project, at the moment. Chris is also the brain behind the story, and is likely to also produce the film.

Chris Evans to star as legendary actor Gene Kelly

Chris Evans, as per a report on Variety, will star as the late actor Gene Kelly. As per a source, the script is being developed from Chris' original story revolving around a 12-year-old's bond with the on-screen persona of Kelly, as he worked on his newest film.

Apart from penning the story, Chris is also going to be a producer of the film. The other people involved with the film are John Logan, who is not just producing the film, but is also writing the script.

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, who had collaborated with Evans, on his last full-fledged film, Knives Out, in 2019, will also be the producers of the project. Mark Kassen will be one of the other producers too.

Gene Kelly attained massive success in the '40s and worked in numerous popular films till the '90s, like Cover Girl, Anchors Aweigh and more. He also directed films like On the Town.

Chris Evans' other projects

Chris Evans will return in a full-fledged role after three years in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. He will enact the role of a CIA operative, who is tasked to nab a former colleague, after he becomes a fugitive. He has also lent his voice for the film Lightyear, for the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear.

Among the other projects for the 40-year-old is the film Ghosted. He is working alongside Ana de Armas in the film, which is being billed as a romantic action adventure.