Chris Evans Treats His Fans With Yet Another Piano Session, Performs 1984 Hit 'Purple Rain

Chris Evans has different ways to amaze his fans. From commendable performances in Marvel movies to some casual piano lessons on weekends, the actor is a complete package of talent. The Marvel star on Saturday treated his fans by playing Prince's 1984 song Purple Rain on piano.

Chris Evans entered the sunny weekend with a piano session. Taking to Instagram stories, the actor shared a video of him playing Purple Rain on the instrument. In the story, he wrote, "Purple Rain on a Sunny Day." The Captain America star looked dapper in a white T-shirt and black bottoms. He also wore his usual blue coloured NASA cap.

Fans react to Chris Evans' piano session

Twitter saw a plethora of reactions coming from Chris Evans' fans. They were thrilled to watch their favourite actor playing this iconic melody. A fan wrote, "Chris Evans in a cap, white henley shirt, tattoo peaking out whilst playing the piano what more could one ask for?" Another one caught Chris Evans looking straight into the camera during his session. Sharing the photo, the fan wrote, "I'm sorry Chris Evans but you CANNOT look at the camera like this while you play the piano my heart is weak." A fan wished to watch Chris Evans playing the piano all autumn. The tweet read, "Chris Evans playing a melodious tune on his piano is the only thing I want to see him trend for in Autumn."

chris evans in a cap, white henley shirt, tattoo peaking out whilst playing the piano what more could one ask for? pic.twitter.com/yQlYp7tPK4 — kels (@dilfchrisevans) October 8, 2021

Im sorry chris evans but you CANNOT look at the camera like this while you play piano my heart is weak 😩 pic.twitter.com/faiDMQIKEu — Ray ♡ (@chrisevanspawss) October 8, 2021

Chris Evans playing a melodious tune on his piano is the only thing I want to see him trend for in Autumn. 🎶🎹💙😂 pic.twitter.com/jbwn0OTeUq — ✨Fabulous!✨ (@MsAartByHeart) October 8, 2021

Earlier, Chris Evans had shared a few glimpses of him playing the piano in a black NASA cap. Last year, the actor treated his fans with a melody by Fabrizio Paterlini. In the story, he wrote it was one of his favourite tracks. A Twitter user shared glimpses from his sessions. The user wrote, "Chris Evans playing the piano, with his NASA hat, while looking into the camera is my favourite saga in the Instagram Story Cinematic Universe."

Chris Evans playing the piano, with his NASA hat, while looking into the camera is my favorite saga in the Instagram Story Cinematic Universe. 😩💙😍👑🏹 #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/MDb6yQOi7g — Alfonso Nation (@AlfonsoNation) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is making headlines for one more reason. The actor is being speculated to be dating singer Selena Gomez. After the two were recently spotted in a restaurant, the speculations surfaced on social media. Moreover, Chris Evans also started following the singing sensation on Instagram.

(Image: Instagram/@chrisevans)