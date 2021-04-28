Chris Evans' 'Twitter Girlfriend' Yvette Nicole Brown Reacts To The Actor And Lizzo's DMs

American singer Lizzo, who has been making headlines for several reasons, recently revealed via TikTok videos that she slid into Chris Evans' Instagram DM while inebriated and received a response and follow from the Avengers: Endgame star. Furthermore, the 32-year-old singer updated fans on the duo's DMs exchange, revealing that Chris is a fan of Lizzo. However, Evans' self-proclaimed Twitter girlfriend Yvette Nicole Brown is upset by the DMs in a hilarious way.

Sharing the post on Twitter, Yvette Nicole Brown wrote "Dear @ChrisEvans and @Lizzo, this is super cute and I’m gon’ let y’all finish but first: Alexa play: “The Boy is Mine” REAL loud at Lizzo’s house". She also went on to share a selfie of herself and Lizzo and wrote, "And lest there be any doubt, we good! #AllJokes I love me some @Lizzo". Take a look at Yvette Nicole Brown's Twitter post below.

"There's no bidding competition," Brown joked when asked by a fan what it takes to be Chris' Twitter girlfriend. She added, “I’ve got the spot. He’s MY Twitter Bae. Everybody gets ONE. Real-life, @instagram @Pinterest and @LinkedIn are up for grabs. Shoot your shot!"

When another fan pointed out an Instagram comments exchange between Evans and Brown in which Chris had jokingly written, "Let's not rule out our IG romance just yet," Yvette responded, "Dangit! I completely forgot! I've also got @ChrisEvans locked down on @instagram! Playful responses are legally binding! The mystery has been solved! That's why he didn't respond to @Lizzo's direct message! My Bae is FAITHFUL". The tweets were sent on April 19, just before Lizzo revealed that the 39-year-old actor had responded to her direct message. Take a look at the fun banter below.

Lizzo and Chris Evans' banter

It all started with Lizzo's DM on Chris Evans' Instagram, which included symbols of a woman playing handball and basketball emojis. In response, she received a response from the actor, who stated that there was no shame in a drunk DM and accompanied it with a flying kiss emoji. He went on to say that only God knew how much worse he had done on his app. Lizzo then depicted this conversation in one of her videos, stating how upset she was about it because she knew she would never be able to marry him, which hurt her deeply. Lizzo's direct message and the reaction she received from Chris Evans were well received by their fans, who showered her post with hearts. Take a look.

Lizzo shares Chris Evans’ reply to her drunken DM ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/rv6D400w9q — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) April 19, 2021

