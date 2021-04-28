Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Clarify Wedding Rumours Amid Speculations

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are clarifying rumours that they haven't tied the knot, despite receiving many congratulatory messages on an Instagram post. On April 27, 2021, Chris Harrison took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring himself and his girlfriend and host, Lauren Zima. In the picture, the couple can be seen all dressed up in bride and groom avatars and kissing each other. Seeing the picture, many speculated that the duo has tied the knot but Lauren clarified the rumours in a sweet manner. Lauren wrote that she appreciates all the 'congrats' and the 'bridesmaids dress' is living above its potential.

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima clarify wedding rumours

In the monochrome picture, Lauren can be seen donning a white gown, while Chris sported a white shirt and black suit. The couple can be seen adorably kissing each other while posing for the camera. The place tagged in the post is Dallas, Texas. As for the caption, Chris wrote, "'I’d stop the world and melt with you' @laurenzima there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime".

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, congratulatory messages flooded the comments section of the post. Jason Tarick commented, "I just went full CSI mode on this pic and every word in the caption and I still have no conclusion other than this is a beautiful picture of you two". Trista Sutter wrote, "If you got married, I’m here for it and huge congratulations!!!! If not, I’m here for it too!! You two are a beautiful pair!" with a pair of red hearts. Lauren Zima commented, "I love you so much and appreciate all the ‘congrats’! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential", with several praying hands and laughing face emoticons. Chris responded to her, "@laurenzima wow you attend one wedding together... do one chicken dance and your hitched! Congrats Christine and Kevin on a beautiful wedding and the start of a wonderful life together. I do love this bridesmaid though!" with a red heart.

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima dating rumours surfaced on the internet in late 2018. Chris often played a role in Bachelor Nation matchmaking, that time Lauren made the first move. The couple had known each other for years in a career setting before they got hitched. Chris was previously married to Gwen Harrison and the duo parted ways in 2012 after 18 years of marriage. The duo shares two children - Joshua and Taylor.

Image Source: Chris Harrison's Instagram

